Roger Emrich, 'Voice Of AT&T Stadium' Has Died

The #DallasCowboys would like to send our deepest condolences to the family of Roger Emrich. The DFW sports world has lost a true legend. His consistent smile, warm appreciation for others and that booming voice will be missed. pic.twitter.com/UWqb3M2VII — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 28, 2019

Roger Emrich, more known as "the voice of AT&T Stadium" has died, Sunday.

People all over social media shared their memories with Mr. Emrich and posted photos.

He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.

No reports yet of his cause of death, but he was 62 years old when he passed.

via WFAA