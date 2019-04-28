Roger Emrich, 'Voice Of AT&T Stadium' Has Died

April 28, 2019
Roger Emrich, more known as "the voice of AT&T Stadium" has died, Sunday.

People all over social media shared their memories with Mr. Emrich and posted photos.

He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.

No reports yet of his cause of death, but he was 62 years old when he passed.

 

