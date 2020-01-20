Actor Rob Lowe Looked Like A Security Guard While At The NFC Championship Game

No ones quite sure who Rob Lowe was rooting for

January 20, 2020
Rob Lowe

One of the most interesting parts of the NFC Championship game was Rob Lowe. The actor was spotted in the crowd, rooting for the NFL? 

Its typically no big deal to see a celebrity at a sports game cheering for their team, only Lowe didn’t seem to be routing for anyone in particular. He was seen wearing all black, and a hat with the NFL logo on it. 

Lowe looked more like a security guard than a fan at the game. Twitter quickly took notice and memes started coming in hot. Lowe later sent out a tweet, shocked that his hat was the most interesting part of the game. 

You can check out the pictures down below. 

Via: The Spun

