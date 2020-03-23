Rita Wilson Shows Off Her Hip-Hop Skills In New Instagram Video

Looks like we know where Chet Hanks got his rapping skills from.

During this quarantine period, everyone is getting creative about how to pass the time. Rita Wilson took to Instagram to show the world how she’s doing. By the looks of it, she's doing just fine.

Wilson posted a video of herself singing Naughty By Nature’s 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray.” Check out her video below.

See it to believe it A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

Several celebrities commented on Rita’s video, Jennifer Anniston, Kim Kardashian, Mario Lopez. Tony Award-winning actress-singer Anika Noni Rose commented saying that Rita knew the lyrics to “Hip Hop Hooray” long before making this video.

“Rita Wilson did not learn Hip Hop Hooray for social media. That’s been with her for some time, judging by the nuance. It made me smile.”

Via: Deadline