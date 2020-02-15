RIP HQ Trivia: The App Is Shutting Down

HQ Trivia, the enormously popular live online trivia game app that people could play on their smartphones, is no more.

Rus Yusupov, one of the game's designers, took to Twitter and posted this:

With HQ we showed the world the future of TV. We didn’t get to where we hoped but we did stretch the world’s imagination for what’s possible on our smartphones. Thanks to everyone who helped build this and thanks for playing. — Rus (@rus) February 14, 2020

The company's full-time staff of 25 people were informed yesterday (Friday 2/14/20) with the following email:

HQ CEO Rus Yusupov just sent a note to staffers (25 full-time employees): "This is one of the hardest things to do in my life, and I'm really sorry for any disruption this may cause you and our players." https://t.co/xmVWdVIFv7 pic.twitter.com/MOWfs434m1 — Kerry Flynn -- (@kerrymflynn) February 14, 2020

And there's some (potential) bad news if you still have winnings in the game: it's not clear how or if you'll be able to withdraw them going forward.

At one point, 2.4 million people were playing HQ Trivia at the same time.

In 902 days, HQ Trivia went from app launch to explosive smash success to complete collapse. At its peak in March 2018, it had 2.4 million concurrent players. It shut down today and laid off all staff. https://t.co/HJAYCsEg1Q — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) February 14, 2020

