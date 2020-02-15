RIP HQ Trivia: The App Is Shutting Down

The game everyone talked about is no more.

February 15, 2020
Jack Music
Getty Images

Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Shows
Technology

HQ Trivia, the enormously popular live online trivia game app that people could play on their smartphones, is no more.

Rus Yusupov, one of the game's designers, took to Twitter and posted this:

The company's full-time staff of 25 people were informed yesterday (Friday 2/14/20) with the following email:

And there's some (potential) bad news if you still have winnings in the game: it's not clear how or if you'll be able to withdraw them going forward. 

At one point, 2.4 million people were playing HQ Trivia at the same time.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
HQ Trivia
App