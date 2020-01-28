Rick & Morty To Be Featured In Pringles Super Bowl Spot

Pringles has tapped Adult Swim to help with their new spot for the big game.

This year's 30-second Pringle spot will feature the animated duo 'Rick and Morty'. Adult Swim senior vice president of marketing and partnerships, Jill King said everyone is very excited for Rick and Morty to be part of the big game.

“Rick and Morty is the biggest comedy show around, so of course we were extremely excited about their first trip to the Big Game. With Pringles’ fun personality and devoted audience, there’s no better partner for Rick and Morty’s big debut.”

Senior director of marketing for Pringles, Gareth Maguire said they have released a new flavor that was inspired by the show.

“A ‘Pickle Rick’ limited-edition crisp, based on an iconic character from the series, is rolling out as we speak in conjunction with the big game, which is really exciting.”

Check out the clip down below before the big game down below.

Video of Pringles | Rick and Morty Commercial (Official)

Via: Yahoo Entertainment