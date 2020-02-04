Rick Moranis In Talks To Come Out Of Retirement For ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Reboot

We haven’t seen actor Rick Moranis in some time, one of his last credits in a film was ‘Honey, I Shrunk Ourselves’. For the most part, Moranis has retired from the business and has mainly been doing voiceover work.

Now it looks like he may be returning to acting. It's been revealed that Rick Moranis has talked with Disney to star in a ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ reboot titled ‘Shrunk’. Moranis would reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski while actor Josh Gad plays his son Nick. The project is being considered a sequel and would head straight to Disney+.

There is currently no word if Moranis will return for the franchise or not. He did make a rare appearance in an episode of ‘The Goldbergs’ where he reprised the role of Dark Helmet from ‘Spaceballs’.

Would you be interested in seeing Rick Moranis in a ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ reboot?

Via: Movie Web