Retail Giants Closes 465 Stores In 2 Days, More Expecting Soon

A handful of retail giants closed down their stores in a span of two days, with more expecting in their future.

Retailers like JC Penny, Gap, Victoria's Secret and Foot Locker, were part of the "retail apocalyse" after receiving their 4th quarter and holiday reports, mostly all declining. Foot Locker had a great holiday season, though the company said it will close roughly 165 stores.

Less than 24 hours after Foot Locker announced its closures, Gap will close 230 stores in a span of two years and will SEPARATE with its sister company, Old Navy. Old Navy will be its own company.

Earlier that day, JC Penny announced it will close 18 stores, including closing three stores that was announced back in January.

On Wednesday, Victoria's Secret says it will close 53 of its stores this year.

The number store closures this year will close roughly 4,500 altogether.

This comes after customers shop more on Amazon, Target and Walmart.

via FOX4