Red Robin Will Give Free Burgers And Fries For Teachers, School Staff On Tuesday

The school year is finally over teachers, bus drivers and school staff. To end the school year on a positive note, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will offer a free burger on Tuesday June 5th to all school teachers and administrators.

All you have to do is show your school ID, and you get a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on Tuesday. If you are a couselor, retired teacher, a school bus driver or any other education professional, you are also eligible for this free meal.

"Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year," says Dana Benfield, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Red Robin.

You can also find ways to save through their loyalty program. All the info, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA