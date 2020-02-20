Red Lobster Says Their Cheddar Bay Biscuits Will Still Be Unlimited

Earlier this week Red Lobster fans were left shocked when word got out that the seafood restaurant would put a limit on their Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Everyone was left very confused as to why the restaurant would end one of their biggest staples. Turns out initial reports were wrong.

A spokesperson for Red Lobster clarified in a statement saying that they would only limit the amount of Cheddar Bay Biscuits you can have for to-go orders only.

"We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited for our dine-in guests. Obviously, due to the nature of To Go and delivery orders, there is a limit to how many we include in the bag, which is two per entrée with the option to add more to your order for a small fee."

Anyone dinning in will still receive their unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Red Lobster says the confusion may have come from the formatting on the Red Lobster menu page. They are reportedly making necessary changes so that their policy is crystal clear going forward.

Via: Thrillist