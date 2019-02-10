Red Hot Chili Peppers Performs At Grammys With Texan Post Malone

February 10, 2019
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
2019 GRAMMY Awards
Features

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at the 61st Grammy Awards with Grapevine rapper, Post Malone.

The group performed "Dark Necesities" with rapper, Post Malone, on guitar and singing the backup vocals.

Back in 2007, the won two Grammys for Best Rock Performance with a group, with the song "Dani California" and Best Rock Album for "Stadium Arcadium".

Tags: 
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Post Malone
Grammys 2019