Texas Rangers Unveil Statue Of Pudge Rodriguez Outside Globe Life Field
March 4, 2020
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers unveiled a new statue on Wednesday that celebrates one of the most important players in franchise history.
The statue, which will stand in front of the new Globe Life Field, is of former Rangers catcher and Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.
Pudge was on hand for the unveiling this morning. Check out the photos down below.
A permanent fixture at @GlobeLifeField, the statue of @Rangers Hall of Famer, @Pudge_Rodriguez was unveiled today. #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/X1XqLlH869— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 4, 2020