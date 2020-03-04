Texas Rangers Unveil Statue Of Pudge Rodriguez Outside Globe Life Field

March 4, 2020
Jack Music
Ivan Pudge Rodriguez

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) - The Texas Rangers unveiled a new statue on Wednesday that celebrates one of the most important players in franchise history. 

The statue, which will stand in front of the new Globe Life Field, is of former Rangers catcher and Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Pudge was on hand for the unveiling this morning. Check out the photos down below. 

