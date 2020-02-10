Rage Against The Machine Announce More Dates To Upcoming Reunion Tour

Last year when Rage Against The Machine announced they were getting back together, their list of tour venues was pretty small.

Well this week, the group announced they have added more shows spanning accorss North America and Europe.

The tour is set to kick off in El Paso, TX in March and finish in Austria in September.

Mar 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX ^

Mar 28: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM ^

Mar 30: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ ^

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 17: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 21: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA ^

Apr 25: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

Apr 28: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA ^

May 01: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum at the PNE, BC ^

May 03: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB ^

May 05: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ^

May 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB ^

May 09: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD ^

May 11: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

May 14: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO ^

May 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO ^

May 19: Chicago United Center, IL

May 23: Boston Boston Calling, MA

Jun 19: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

Jul 10: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theatre, WI ^

Jul 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI ^

Jul 17: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, ON

Jul 18: Quebec City Festival d’Été de Québec, QC

Jul 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON ^

Jul 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^

Jul 27: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY ^

Jul 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH ^

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

Aug 02: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC ^

Aug 04: Washington Capital One Arena DC ^

Aug 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ ^

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 28: Leeds Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Reading Reading Festival, UK

Sep 01: Paris Rock En Seine Festival, France

Sep 04: Stradbally Laois Electric Picnic, Ireland

Sep 06: Berlin Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany

Sep 08: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^

Sep 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL ^

Sep 12: Vienna Stadthalle, AT ^

