Rae, The “Unicorn” Puppy

This "Unicorn Pup" Is Capturing Everyone’s Heart

March 13, 2020
Jack Music
Golden retiever puppy yawning

Credit:Getty Images/podlesnova

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Random & Odd News
Trending

The Golden Retriever puppy named Rae, "ear" spelled backward is earning her fame and stealing hearts with her unique characteristics.  She is a pup with one ear in the middle of her forehead.

Rae had an accidental injury at birth that left her with only one ear. As a newborn, she required an emergency surgery. Her existing right ear started migrating to the top of her head after her surgery, as she grew older. She is able to hear and is now known as the "Unicorn Dog."

Unicorn in full effect----

A post shared by Rae the -- Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on

Rae now even has a viral Tik Tok video and shares her daily life through her owner Brianna Aardema, on Instagram as goldenunicornrae. Rae has become an Instagram sensation. She has 59,385 followers.

Poofy ear #oneeardog #unicorndog #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #raeisearbackwards

A post shared by Rae the -- Golden Retriever (@goldenunicornrae) on

Via: Good Morning America

Tags: 
golden retriever
Puppy
unicorn
One eared
Rae
Pet
Dog
viral