Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Their First Child

Quentin Tarantino is a first time dad. The 56-year-old filmmaker and wife, Israeli actress and model Daniella Pick welcomed their first child together. They are proud parents of a baby boy. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020," a rep said in a statement.

Fans first learned Tarantino was going to become a first-time dad in August when a rep confirmed there was a baby on the way. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the rep said at the time.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the baby was born Saturday afternoon at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, IsraelOpens in a new Window.. Pick’s home country. The couple had been residing there since November.

Via: The Jerusalem Post