Queen Played The Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Australia

Queen and Adam Lambert reenacted to the band's legendary 1985 Live Aid performance at the Fire Fight Australia a huge benefit concert in Sydney. For the first time since their historic Live Aid performance in 1985, Queen featured singer Adam Lambert and replicated their full, 22 minute set including video footage of Freddie Mercury.

Video of 【1080p】2020 - QUEEN+Adam Lambert - Fire Fight Concert - Australia

The Freddie Mercury cameo was the highlight of #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/088KpXd5mQ — Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) February 16, 2020

The six-song set included “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Radio Ga Ga”, “Hammer To Fall”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”,” We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”

In the last few months, more than 11 million hectares of land were affected across all of Australia's states and territories. Recent fires have killed at least 33 people, destroying thousands of homes.

Lambert said, “It was a real honor to perform the band's full Live Aid set for the victims of Australia's bushfires.”

Profits from the event will go towards rural fire services, communities affected by bushfires and animal welfare groups.

Fire Fight Australia is being broadcast live in Australia via Channel Seven and Foxtel. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch selected highlights on Sky One HD from 8pm on Monday, February 17.

Besides Queen, other acts playing Fire Fight Australia included Alice Cooper, k.d. Lang, Ronan Keating and Michael Buble. As well as Australian artists like Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock