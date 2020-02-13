Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Performs Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’
February 13, 2020
Queen and Adam Lambert have taken their Rhapsody tour to the land down under.
While in New Zealand on Monday night the band managed to squeeze in a cover in their 29 song setlist.
A fan took video of Queen performance of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’. This isn’t the first time the band played ‘Whole Lotta Love’; they last played the Led Zeppelin hit back in 2015.
Queen is scheduled to perform alongside Alice Cooper in Sydney for a concert benefiting Fire Relief in Australia on February 16th.
Check out Queen's performance of ‘Whole Lotta Love’ in the video below.