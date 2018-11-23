Prairie Lights Now Open Until December 30th

Starting today, we now kick off the Christmas festivities, starting with Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie running now until December 30th at Joe Pool Lake.

This event draws thousands and thousands of people to check out a 2-mile Christmas lights display. Prices start at $35 per car.

In the middle of the park you can stop by and check out Holiday Village, where you can enjoy some refreshments, hot chocolate, explore the Snow Maze and the Lighted Walk-Thru Forest and Santa will stop by EVERY NIGHT until December 23rd!

via KRLD 1080AM