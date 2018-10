On Saturday, Pokemon fans can experience and preview the all new Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

The new game for the Nintendo Switch will be released on Nov. 16.

At the event, you get to experience to play the new game plus giveaways, photo booths and check out the accessories that will be released with the game.

It happens Saturday, Oct. 20 from 9a-6p!

via Guide Live