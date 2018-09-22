Plano Balloon Festival Canceled Due To Weather, Flooding

Flooding footage from Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve where the Plano Balloon Festival is held. The festival has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/XlnkfwWhlC — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) September 22, 2018

If you were excited about going to the Plano Balloon Festival this weekend, it has been canceled.

The City of Plano tweeted a video about the flooding at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve.

After the heavy rain we have experienced Friday night, most outdoor activities have been canceled due to the high rising waters.

Please be careful driving and if you see high waters, turn around, don't drown!