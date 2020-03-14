Pizza Hut Teams Up With IKEA To Collaborate On New Product
Though The Collaborative Products Are Only Available In Hong Kong, The Internet Already Loves Them
Recently, a number of companies have teamed dup to collaboration a product for fans to obsess over. Whether it’s the Supreme Oreos or the PEEPS Crocs, fans quickly flock to buy up all the products shortly after they hit the market. Now, two more huge companies have teamed up, and it may be the strangest combination yet; Pizza Hut and IKEA.
Cuando un piensa en Ikea y Pizza Hut, se puede llegar fácil a la conclusión de que son 2 firmas que poco tienen que ver entre sí, no obstante, resulta que han unido sus fuerzas para lanzar un sorpresivo producto que está teniendo un gran éxito de ventas. Como se aprecia en la imagen, se trata de una mesa que se puede entender como una réplica a escala de esa pieza de plástico que incluyen las pizzas en la caja para que no se aplasten. Para conocer más de esta interesante colaboración, haz clic en el enlace de la biografía de nuestro perfil. #LinkInBio -- Ikea . . . #Marcas #Cobranding #Pizza #Ikea #PizzaHut #Productos #Mesa #PicOfTheDay #SävaTable #Creatividad
It was announced recently that the furniture company and pizza chain have teamed up to build a piece of furniture any Pizza lover will be a fan of. IKEA has created a table that resembles the small table placed inside a pizza box. The piece of furniture even comes flat in a pizza box before being built.
Over in Hong Kong IKEA and Pizza Hut merged to promote a new meatball and pepperoni pizza and I don't even know how to feel about this. pic.twitter.com/uHouiHD8Ah— Just A Simpin' Foxboi (@ComicalFoxer) March 11, 2020
This is not the only product the companies collaborated on. Pizza Hut will also begin selling a Pepperoni Pizza that includes IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs. Sadly these products are only currently available in Hong Kong, but the internet is already demanding they come to the United States. Hopefully due to the sudden popular, IKEA and Pizza Hut decide to begin selling these products everywhere.
Via The Takeout