Pizza Hut Teams Up With IKEA To Collaborate On New Product

Recently, a number of companies have teamed dup to collaboration a product for fans to obsess over. Whether it’s the Supreme Oreos or the PEEPS Crocs, fans quickly flock to buy up all the products shortly after they hit the market. Now, two more huge companies have teamed up, and it may be the strangest combination yet; Pizza Hut and IKEA.

It was announced recently that the furniture company and pizza chain have teamed up to build a piece of furniture any Pizza lover will be a fan of. IKEA has created a table that resembles the small table placed inside a pizza box. The piece of furniture even comes flat in a pizza box before being built.

Over in Hong Kong IKEA and Pizza Hut merged to promote a new meatball and pepperoni pizza and I don't even know how to feel about this. pic.twitter.com/uHouiHD8Ah — Just A Simpin' Foxboi (@ComicalFoxer) March 11, 2020

This is not the only product the companies collaborated on. Pizza Hut will also begin selling a Pepperoni Pizza that includes IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs. Sadly these products are only currently available in Hong Kong, but the internet is already demanding they come to the United States. Hopefully due to the sudden popular, IKEA and Pizza Hut decide to begin selling these products everywhere.

