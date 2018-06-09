Pixar Co-Founder Steps Down Due To Inappropriate Workplace Behavior

Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Pixar Animation, John Lasseter says that he will step down from his position at the end of 2018, said in a statement by Disney.

They were reports of inapprioprate behavior in the workplace by Lasseter, but didn't mean no harm.

"It's been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent," Lasseter wrote in a statement. "Collectively, you mean the world to me, and I deeply apologize if I have let you down.

He continues.

"I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected."

CEO of Disney Robert Iger, praised Lasseter on his contribution to Pixar and the Walt Disney Company. Iger thanked Lasseter for "reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever."

Marco A. Salinas

WFAA