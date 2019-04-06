[PHOTOS] Texas Officers Join The #BlackTheBluebonnetChallenge With Hilarious Captions
These are just amazing and funny photos!
Officers from around the state are participating in the #BackTheBluebonnetChallenge where police officers are posing with bluebonnets.
The challenge is simple, officers will pose a cute photo of themselves or with other officers and add a hilarious caption to the photo.
Here are a few good ones we found:
@grapevinepolice taking April 1st to low levels. ---- #behindthebadge #backtheblue #backthebluebonnets #policeradar #trafficenforcement #policemotorsrock #wingedwheel #allinadayswork #bestjobever #bluelivesmatter #policelivesmatter #motorofficers #motorjock #motorman @cotpmco #goodcops
@templetxpolice took the challenge and also bringing awareness to the local animal shelter #backthebluebonnets
Love this! The Grapevine Police Department took pictures with bluebonnets and called it #backthebluebonnets --
via WFAA