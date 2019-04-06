[PHOTOS] Texas Officers Join The #BlackTheBluebonnetChallenge With Hilarious Captions

April 6, 2019
These are just amazing and funny photos!

Officers from around the state are participating in the #BackTheBluebonnetChallenge where police officers are posing with bluebonnets.

The challenge is simple, officers will pose a cute photo of themselves or with other officers and add a hilarious caption to the photo.

Here are a few good ones we found:

#backtheBLUEbonnets

A post shared by Garland Police Department (@garlandtxpolice) on

@grapevinepolice taking April 1st to low levels. ---- #behindthebadge #backtheblue #backthebluebonnets #policeradar #trafficenforcement #policemotorsrock #wingedwheel #allinadayswork #bestjobever #bluelivesmatter #policelivesmatter #motorofficers #motorjock #motorman @cotpmco #goodcops

A post shared by @ tennessee_police_motors on

@templetxpolice took the challenge and also bringing awareness to the local animal shelter #backthebluebonnets

A post shared by K9_Rocco (@k9_rocco) on

#bluebonnets #backthebluebonnets #Texas #SpringinTexas

A post shared by Margaret Strickland Dyal (@maggsreads) on

Love this! The Grapevine Police Department took pictures with bluebonnets and called it #backthebluebonnets --

A post shared by Marla Carter (@marlacarter13) on

 

via WFAA

back the bluebonnet
Challenge
police officers
Texas
spring

