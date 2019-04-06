[PHOTOS] Texas Officers Join The #BackTheBluebonnetChallenge With Hilarious Captions

These are just amazing and funny photos!

Officers from around the state are participating in the #BackTheBluebonnetChallenge where police officers are posing with bluebonnets.

The challenge is simple, officers will pose a cute photo of themselves or with other officers and add a hilarious caption to the photo.

Here are a few good ones we found:

#backtheBLUEbonnets A post shared by Garland Police Department (@garlandtxpolice) on Apr 2, 2019 at 7:31am PDT

via WFAA