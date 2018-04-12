[PHOTOS] Student Brings Record Player While Taking His Physics Exam

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat.



This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now... pic.twitter.com/p57iMIal7D — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 11, 2018

Twitter is going crazy because a student brought a record player, while taking his Physics midterm, and listening to Kanye West!

The teacher coudn't believe it and took photos and posted it on his Twitter. The Tweet has over 179K RTs and 577K LIKES. Funny thing was that the student did aced his midterm while listening to College Dropout by Kanye West.

At least the kid knows what a record player is. Check out the photos.

Marco A. Salinas