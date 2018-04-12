DREAMSTIME

[PHOTOS] Student Brings Record Player While Taking His Physics Exam

April 12, 2018
Jack Music
Twitter is going crazy because a student brought a record player, while taking his Physics midterm, and listening to Kanye West!

The teacher coudn't believe it and took photos and posted it on his Twitter. The Tweet has over 179K RTs and 577K LIKES. Funny thing was that the student did aced his midterm while listening to College Dropout by Kanye West.

At least the kid knows what a record player is. Check out the photos.

 

Marco A. Salinas

