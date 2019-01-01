[PHOTOS] Kentucky Police 'Mourn' After Doughnut Truck Caught Fire

In Lexington, KY, police are "mourning" the loss of a Krispy Kreme truck that was caught on fire and totalled.

The driver of the truck saw smoke coming out of the vehicle, he then stopped on the roadway and quickly got out before things escalated.

First reponders arrived and the driver is unharmed, though the police officers were sad that the truck burnt down.

They took photos and made light of the situation before the year ended.

via WFAA