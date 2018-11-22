[PHOTOS] Keller High School Band Performs At Thanksgiving Day Parade In NYC

November 22, 2018
One North Texas high school marching band has participated in the 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Keller High School Marching Band represented North Texas as they performed in the parade. 

This is their first appearance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Keller High School Marching Band won the Sudler Shield back in 2015. This award is given to the top marching band in the nation. 

The Thanksgiving Day Parade organization also awarded the KHS Marching Band a Macy's Rollie Award, just a couple days before the parade.

Way to go Keller High School Marching Band! Thank you for representing North Texas well! Stay warm! 

