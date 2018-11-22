[PHOTOS] Keller High School Band Performs At Thanksgiving Day Parade In NYC

One North Texas high school marching band has participated in the 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Keller High School Marching Band represented North Texas as they performed in the parade.

We’re so excited to welcome @cormacktours and the @KellerHighBand as well as their Friends & Family today!



We have thrilling week planned as the Keller HS Band take the stage at the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/FToAaG8zWh — Students On Broadway (@_SBNYC) November 18, 2018

This is their first appearance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Keller High School Marching Band won the Sudler Shield back in 2015. This award is given to the top marching band in the nation.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade organization also awarded the KHS Marching Band a Macy's Rollie Award, just a couple days before the parade.

Senior brass captain Abby Tow with Keller High School’s Macy’s Rollie award! pic.twitter.com/sWGwKFKHkw — Keller High School Band (@KellerHighBand) November 20, 2018

.@KellerHighBand queuing up to see Phantom of the Opera on its last big night out before Thursday’s #MacysParade. pic.twitter.com/IVz6bg7At8 — Keller Schools (@KellerISD) November 21, 2018

Way to go Keller High School Marching Band! Thank you for representing North Texas well! Stay warm!