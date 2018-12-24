[PHOTOS] Homeless Will Spend Christmas At The Omni Hotel In Dallas

December 24, 2018
The Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas welcomed roughly 500 homeless people so they can spend the night for Christmas.

This is the 14th year that the Omni and The Soup Mobile has done this tradition, where the guests are greeted with a red carpet and a high school marching band performing for them.

"This right here is a blessing within itself, being where I've come from and the transformation I've made, it's awesome, it's awesome," says guest Margarita Acosta.

Every guest who is staying at the hotel will receive new clothes and gifts in their hotel rooms.

Merry Christmas!

 

via FOX4

