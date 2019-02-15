[PHOTOS] Funko Releases 'The Office', 'Ghostbusters' Pops! At Toy Fair New York
If you love collecting those Funko Pops!, then you might want to check these new exclusive Pops! that came out during Toy Fair in New York.
If you're a HUGE fan of the "Ghostbusters" franchise, the company released these awesome Pops! if you love collecting them.
Toy Fair New York Reveals: Ghostbusters! #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/ypjmOwohKs pic.twitter.com/86dBamHodA— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2019
If you watched the loving Dunder Mifflin family with Michael Scott, Jim, Pam and Dwight Schrute, then you're going to love "The Office" Funko Pops!
Finally! @OriginalFunko has delivered #TheOffice Pop figures at #ToyFair2019 https://t.co/fS9oK3weZZ pic.twitter.com/XLaZxHavEy— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 15, 2019
If you loved watching "Cheers", then these are for you!
@OriginalFunko reveals new #Cheers POPs at #ToyFair2019! - https://t.co/cKobJasTUR pic.twitter.com/yKhAZkEa5f— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 15, 2019
If you love the famous boy bands, the Backstreet Boys and N'SYNC, then these are for you!
Toy Fair New York Reveals: Backstreet Boys Pop!@backstreetboys #BackstreetBoys #FunkoTFNY https://t.co/nD6C9WWNS9 toy-fair-new-york-reveals-backstreet-boys-pop pic.twitter.com/SngNz9Jena— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2019
Toy Fair New York Reveals: *NSYNC Pop!#FunkoTFNY @NSYNC https://t.co/rt2vG5z7b7 pic.twitter.com/at5RM8eMqr— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2019
Do you collect these Funko Pops?