[PHOTOS] Canadian Woman Is Offering Up Her Million Dollar Home For $25 And A Letter

Imagine living in a gorgeous home on a hill with a view of a lake and mountains, well here is your chance to make it happen!

Former librarian and business woman, Alla Wagner, is hosting a contest by writting her a letter. Whoever wins the contest, will get to live in this beautiful $1.7 million in Alberta, Canada.

How to get in to the contest, it will be an entrance fee of $25 and the basic rules is writing a letter of 350 words or less and send it to her. Wagner will chose 500 finalists, who will then be reviewed by judges, and they will announce the winner of the beautiful home.

She got this idea after buying the movie Spitfire Grill on YouTube.

"I bought [the film> on YouTube and watched it and started crying like mad because that woman just reminded me of myself," Wagner says. "And I said, 'I'm going to do this.'"

The goal for the entrance fees is to reach $1.7 million to cover the home and also says she will donate 5 percent to the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter.

