[PHOTO] Widow Of Dr. Seuss Dead At Age 97

Widow of the most famous childrens book author, Dr. Seuss, has passed away Wednesday in La Jolla, California.

Audrey Geisel married Theodor Geisel, real name of Dr. Seuss, from 1968 until his death of 1991.

After his death in 1991, Geisel established the Dr. Seuss Enterprises, where the company can license his work.

The company released a statement about her death:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Audrey Geisel. Audrey lived a life of extraordinary philanthropy and was the artistic and entreprenuerial force behind Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Her creativity and devotion to her husband's work are indelibly linked with his legacy. We will miss her passion and spirit, but take solace in knowing that through her tireless devotion, every generation of children diiscovers their love for Things 1 and 2, The Grinch, and The Lorax and will disvocer the endless possibilities of life's journey through Oh The [P>laces [Y>ou'll [G>o."

RIP Audrey Geisel

via Huffington Post