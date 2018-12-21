[PHOTO] Widow Of Dr. Seuss Dead At Age 97
Widow of the most famous childrens book author, Dr. Seuss, has passed away Wednesday in La Jolla, California.
Audrey Geisel married Theodor Geisel, real name of Dr. Seuss, from 1968 until his death of 1991.
After his death in 1991, Geisel established the Dr. Seuss Enterprises, where the company can license his work.
Those who haven't heard yet, I'm afraid that the beloved widow of the late Dr. Seuss, Audrey Geisel....has passed away at the age of 97----------. I for one am TRUELY Devastated.I knew this day would come eventually, like with anybody else in the world, but I didn't think it be TODAY!! ESPECIALLY DURING THE HOLIDAYS!! All I know is that, even though she was around to keep Seuss' legacy alive while he was gone, there's NO DOUBT about it that she still missed him during his absences. So even though she has left us behind as well, at least we know she's happy and is indeed in a better place, ESPECIALLY with Ted again, and even better, JESUS!!!! IN CONCLUSION, just as what Geisel told us when he left, I'm sure even Audrey wants us to feel the same way "DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER, SMILE BECAUSE IT HAPPENED" BLESS YOUR SWEET SOUL MRS. GEISEL, FOR WE SHALL ALL SEE YOU AND TED AGAIN SOMEDAY. IN THE MEANTIME MAY BOTH YA'LLS LEGACY AND BELOVED STORIES STAY ALIVE AS YOUR SPIRITS DO!! SO LONG!!------ #drseuss #fanartbysimonercoleman #thecatinthehat #howthegrinchstolechristmas #hortonhearsawho #thelorax #AudreyGeisel
The company released a statement about her death:
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Audrey Geisel. Audrey lived a life of extraordinary philanthropy and was the artistic and entreprenuerial force behind Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
Her creativity and devotion to her husband's work are indelibly linked with his legacy. We will miss her passion and spirit, but take solace in knowing that through her tireless devotion, every generation of children diiscovers their love for Things 1 and 2, The Grinch, and The Lorax and will disvocer the endless possibilities of life's journey through Oh The [P>laces [Y>ou'll [G>o."
RIP Audrey Geisel
