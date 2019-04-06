[PHOTO] U.S. Postal Service Will Honor Late Former President George H. W. Bush With Forever Stamp
The United States Postal Service will release a new stamp honoring the late 41st president.
The stamp called the Forever Stamp is a portrait of the late George H. W. Bush painted by Michael J. Deas.
It will be available to the public on the 41st president's birthday, June 12.
