[PHOTO] U.S. Postal Service Will Honor Late Former President George H. W. Bush With Forever Stamp

April 6, 2019
Jack Music

Nicholas Hunt / Staff Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Features

GEORGE H.W. BUSH HONORED WITH FOREVER STAMP✉️------ The U.S. Postal Service has issued a stamp honoring George H.W. Bush. The stamp art is a portrait of Bush 41 painted by artist Michael J. Deas. The stamp will be available for purchase on the late president’s birthday, June 12. #linkinbio #fox26forlife #fox26news #fox26houston #usps #foreverstamp #georgehwbush #bush41

A post shared by FOX 26 Houston (@fox26houston) on

The United States Postal Service will release a new stamp honoring the late 41st president.

The stamp called the Forever Stamp is a portrait of the late George H. W. Bush painted by Michael J. Deas.

It will be available to the public on the 41st president's birthday, June 12.

 

via FOX 4

Tags: 
new stamp
USPS
george hw bush

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes