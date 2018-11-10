[PHOTO] Tupac's Loves Letters From High School Up For Auction

The people from Moments In Time are selling two handwritten love letters from the late Tupac Shakur.

Tupac wrote these love letters back when he was a freshman in high school in1985. The, then, 14-year-old wrote these letters to his high school crush name Averel.

Averel, who had the letters, sold them to Moments In Time. She mentioned that she didn't like his "game" back when they were in high school.

To check out the documents, click here.

The website is selling them for $15K.

via TMZ