[PHOTO] Some Costco Stores Are Apparently Selling 4-Foot-Tall Wine Glass

People have been posting photos of this 4-foot-tall wine glass by Costco and people aren't believing it.

Costco has out-Costco'd itself with this 46" wine glass.



So many questions, but mostly: WHY pic.twitter.com/juZfFRxc2S — Shahla Farzan (@ShahlaFarzan) August 7, 2018

Costco customers have been taking pictures of this huge wine glass and posting it on Twitter.

The biggest wine glass you will ever drink out of is now at Costco pic.twitter.com/P8yuPJpc7K — Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) August 15, 2018

According to a photo, the king size glass is on retail for $79.99, though you can't buy it on the Costco website.

Would you buy this cup?

via Elite Daily