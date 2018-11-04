[PHOTO] Some Costco Stores Are Apparently Selling 4-Foot-Tall Wine Glass

November 4, 2018
Jack Music

People have been posting photos of this 4-foot-tall wine glass by Costco and people aren't believing it. 

Costco customers have been taking pictures of this huge wine glass and posting it on Twitter. 

According to a photo, the king size glass is on retail for $79.99, though you can't buy it on the Costco website.

Would you buy this cup? 

 

