[PHOTO] Some Costco Stores Are Apparently Selling 4-Foot-Tall Wine Glass
November 4, 2018
People have been posting photos of this 4-foot-tall wine glass by Costco and people aren't believing it.
Costco has out-Costco'd itself with this 46" wine glass.— Shahla Farzan (@ShahlaFarzan) August 7, 2018
So many questions, but mostly: WHY pic.twitter.com/juZfFRxc2S
Costco customers have been taking pictures of this huge wine glass and posting it on Twitter.
The biggest wine glass you will ever drink out of is now at Costco pic.twitter.com/P8yuPJpc7K— Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) August 15, 2018
According to a photo, the king size glass is on retail for $79.99, though you can't buy it on the Costco website.
Would you buy this cup?
via Elite Daily