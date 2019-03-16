[PHOTO] 'Sesame Street' Stamps Coming To A U.S. Postal Service Near You

The "Sesame Street" stamps are making its way to your nearest U.S. Postal Service near you!

The mail carrier announced that it will celebrate the children's television show by putting 16 Muppet characters on the stamps.

"For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world," USPS says.

The mail carrier will also bring dinasaurs, including the T-rex, to its stamps and spooky silhouettes during the Halloween season.

All of these stamps will be out soon. Be sure to keep up with USPS for updates of these new stamps.

via FOX 4