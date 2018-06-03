[PHOTO] Roseanne Spotted For First Time Since Backlash On Twitter

It has definitely been a rough week for Roseanne after the backlash on Twitter. 

According to FOX News, she has been seen at her home state of Utah, smoking a cigarette, looking stressed and on the phone. 

"I'm not going to talk to you except to say: Have a nice day. I believe in one law for all people. I love all people. Thank you," she says to a paparazzo. She was going to be a guest star in Joe Rogan's podcast, but went silent after the backlash. 

