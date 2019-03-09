[PHOTO] Pizza Joint In Plano Creates #BadaBingChallenge

On Wednesday, a Plano pizza joint creates the #BadaBingChallenge.

What is it? Well, at Kenny's East Coast Pizza in Plano launched this challenge where you have to eat a 32-inch pizza in or under 45 minutes. The rule is you can only bring one friend and cannot leave the table.

If you're successful, the pizza is free, both get a free t-shirt, gift card and get your picture taken to be put up on the restaurant's hall of fame.

If you lose, you have to pay $50 and you still get your picture taken on the wall of shame.

Owner, Kenny Bowers, says he created this idea after the success of his first challenge, El Jefe Grande Challenge at Kenny's Burger Joint, which he also owns.

El Jefe Grande Challenge, the burger joint also in Plano, you'd have to eat a 3-poind beef patty with fries, chili, onions, queso, jalepeños, half-pound bacon, tomatoes, lettuce and pickles. It's only 7,000 calories and only one of every 50 people were successful.

The 32-inch pizza that you and a friend have to eat is all pepperoni, practically four large pizzas altogether and has almost 10,000 calories.

