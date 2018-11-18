[PHOTO] Party-Goer In San Marcos Steals Patrol Car, Goes On Joy Ride
The San Marcos Police Department posted on their Facebook page looking for a suspect who stole a patrol car.
How you may ask? Police say that a local security company was trying to break up a party that was going on where mostly students who attend Texas State University live.
A person who attended the party went ahead and stole the patrol car and went on a joy ride around the downtown San Marcos area.
What the person didn't know was that there was a camera inside the patrol car and caught images of the suspect driving the car.
The patrol car was later abandoned at an apartment complex.
via KXAN