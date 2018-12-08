[PHOTO] Ohio State University Has New Vending Machine That Sells BACON!

Just in time for final exams at Ohio State University, students can now get bacon from a vending machine only for a limited time.

The Ohio Pork Council, a student organization at Ohio State, put up these new vending machines at their Animal Sciences building.

Students on campus are going crazy for these bacon strips and bacon bits that are on sale for just $1. The proceeds are going towards their meat science program. Students who are in the meat science program are responbile for re-stocking.

"The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time," says Dave Shoup, the president-elect of the council.

Students can get these bacon strips because they will be taken down on Dec. 13th.

via FOX NEWS