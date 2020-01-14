Patron Asks Pizzeria To Put Kiwis On Their Pizza
Would you try this odd combination of fruit and pizza?
January 14, 2020
Whoever came up with putting pineapple on pizza thought it through, and then we added slices of ham to complement the pie.
Now a Danish pizzeria was given the task of fulfilling a customer's order by adding kiwis to a pizza.
A Reddit user uploaded a picture of the odd pizza with the caption, “Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.” The pie looks as weird as you might imagine, a regular looking pizza with sauce and cheese covered in fuzzy fruit.
I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U— Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020
Few Reddit users commented saying they would give this pie a try, while others harshly criticized the fruit topping. How do you feel about kiwis as a pizza topping?
Via: New York Post