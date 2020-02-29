Photo Of Dog Keeping 3-Year-Old Boy Company During Time-Out Is Priceless

Like most young boys do, 3-year-old Peyton Smith got in trouble: he got into a fight with his 5-year-old sister. Naturally, his Mom (Jillian Smith) put him in time out.

But Peyton didn't serve the time alone.

Peyton's English mastiff, Dash, decided to keep him company.

The picture below has gone viral: being shared over 48,000 times on Facebook.

Source: Fox 26

