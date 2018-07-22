[Photo] New Airbus 'Beluga' Takes Flight, World's Weirdest Airplane

France-based Airbus has officially launched their new BelugaXL in the air, where roughly 10,000 people saw the weird looking plane.

Why is it weird? Well, the plane looks very much similar to a whale.

The new airplane took off from a French airport, circling around the air, before landing in the same airport.

Once this plane goes through a 10-month inspection, the company says the first BelugaXL will be used frequently sometime next year.

Would you ride the plane?

WFAA