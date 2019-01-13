[PHOTO] Jamie Lynn Spears Says 'Zoey 101' Did NOT End Because Of Her Pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears of Zoey 101, cleared the air on what happened to the hit Nickelodeon show roughly 14 years ago.

On Thursday, the hit showed first aired on Nickelodeon. The 27-year-old made a #ThrowbackThursday, sharing the intro of the show on her Instagram and put "#itdidNOTendbecauseofpregnancy," and said "#contractwasfinished."

On one of her Instagram stories she mentioned how thankful she was for the show and to the fans that loved and supported the show. She says, "I grew up on this show, so it was pretty much my childhood also. Love y'all."

Crazy to think this happened 14 years ago. Where has the time gone?

via Entertainment