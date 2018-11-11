[PHOTO] Hasbro Releases 'Monopoly For Millennials'

Hasbro, a major toy company that created Operation, Jenga and Monopoly, have released a new board game, targeting millennials.

"Monopoly For Millennials" is a different type of game where instead you buy the most property, you need the most experiences to win the game.

That being said, players would not have to pay rent. The money you gather in the game, you have to blow the money on expereinces.

The game is currently at Walmart, retail price going for $19.82.

via Gizmodo.com