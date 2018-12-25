[PHOTO] H-E-B Employee Gets Rewarded After Paying Customer's Bill

This awesome employee got a special Christmas treat after paying a customer's bill on Dec. 22.

Jake Pate, a cashier at an H-E-B in Lake Jackson, TX, saw that a customer didn't have enough money to pay for her bill.

"Jake reached in his pocket, pulled his wallet out and said, 'don't worry about it,' swiped his card and said, 'Merry Christmas,'" said a customer who stood a few customers behind.

After the customer posted this photo on Facebook, his photo went viral with 118K Likes and 43K shares.

He received a $500 scholarship from the Taylor Whitely SHOW UP scholarship foundation.

Jake says he didn't deserve the attention because the woman he had helped, paid for someone else's grocery bill.

"Just keep it going, you know," he says.

via NBCDFW