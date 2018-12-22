[PHOTO] Grand Prairie Native Selena Gomez Looking 'Healthy' After Emotional Breakdown

my snow -- ‘s ✨✨❤️❤️ A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on Dec 18, 2018 at 4:19pm PST

Grand Prairie native, Selena Gomez, has finally come back into the public eye after seeking treatment from her emotional breakdown.

The actress and singer was seen at Big Bear, California, where she is enjoying a ski vacation with close friends.

In the photo, the 26-year-old is looking very happy and well, enjoying her time skiing.

The former Disney Channel had an emotional breakdown where she had a panic attack during a hospital stay and went to the East Coast to seek treatment for mental health issues.

She went under dialectical behavior therapy where they try to change her thought patterns surrounding negative thoughts.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with lupus. She took a social media break back in September, reminding her fans, "negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings."

