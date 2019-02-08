[PHOTO] Former Fleetwood Mac Member Lindsey Buckingham Undergoes Open Heart Surgery

The former guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, had to go into open heart surgery last week with now a vocal chord damage.

His wife, Kristen posted on Facebook about how he is doing after the surgery.

The former guitarist joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974 with former girlfriend, Stevie Nicks.

Buckingham left the group from 1987-1996. In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He started his solo tour back in Oct. 3rd, going through 50 cities across the country.

He performed at the American Airlines Center on Feb. 7th.

Get well soon Lindsey!

