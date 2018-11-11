[PHOTO] Employee From Burger King Helps An Elderly Man Walk To His Car

Something heartwarming since we are in the holiday spirit, (well most of you).

A Burger King employee from Virginia was photographed while she was helping an elderly man walk to his car.

Alexis Easter, 19, says he is a regular at the restaurant and says she always walks him to his car.

"When he's done, I help him to the car because he has a terrible back. When we get to his car, we talk and I make sure he's safe," she says.

Elizabeth Chanlder, who took the photograph, says, "Seeing her help this gentleman was so heartwarming. It's so seldom to see people going out of their way for others and expecting nothing in return. Since posting this I learned that Alexis is only 19 and does this on a regular basis for any customer in need."

A little act of kindness takes you a long way. Great job Alexis!

via New York Post