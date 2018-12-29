[PHOTO] Daughter Of Eddie Murphy Shares Family Photo Of Actor's 10 Children
December 29, 2018
On Christmas Day, the 57-year-old actor, Eddie Murphy spent his time with his entire family, and yes, that includes his 10 children.
His daughter Bria Murphy, posted this beautiful photo of the family on her Instagram.
His children, included, Eric, 29, Bria, 29, Christian, 28, Miles, 26, Shayne Audra, 24, Zola Ivy, 19, Bella Zahra, 16, Angel, 11, Izzy, 2, and 10-week-old son Max.
Eddie and fiancé Paige, welcomed the newborn late November, only a few months before they announced their engagement.
via JustJared.com