[PHOTO] Dan Dotson Of 'Storage Wars' Tells Story Of How An Auctioneer Paid $500 For Storage Unit, Finds $7.5 Million

This unit sells for 500 bucks, buyer finds 7.5 million cash, attorney reaches out on behalf of the previous owner & nicely offers 1.2 million dollars back in return for all money back.

What would you do?

Dan Dotson, from A&E's Storage Wars, tells a story of how one auctioneer got really lucky and practically got her money's worth from buying a storage unit.

An auctioneer bought a storage unit in Southern California for $500. She then finds a safe and wanted to open to see if anything was inside. She called a friend and he couldn't open it, so then she called a second friend and he opened the safe. Little did they know, they would find a lump of $7.5 million in it.

Once the original owners found out that their storage unit was sold, an attorney representing them called American Auctioneers to negotiate a deal to get their money back.

The attorney first offered the new owner $600,000, then later agreed for $1.2 million.

What would you do if you found that large sum of money?

