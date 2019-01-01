[PHOTO] Dallas Stars To Host First Ever Winter Classic In 2020

The Dallas Stars posted a video on their Facebook page, where the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park will host the NHL Winter Classic in 2020.

League Comissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement, Tuesday morning.

The game will be on Jan. 1st, 2020. We have yet to determined who will be the opponent for the Dallas Stars on that day.

The Winter Classic started back in 2008 in Buffalo, N.Y. The Stars is the first team from the South to host this event.

Get ready hocky fans, for the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl.

via Sports Day